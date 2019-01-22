Have your say

The former Royal Garrison pub in Preston could be transformed into eight apartments.

Design plans for the vacant public house, hotel and office show how the applicant Ali Shan will convert the business into two dwellings with eight flats.

Planning documents state: “This proposal is for the conversion of mixed-use business property in to two dwellings. Both dwellings consist of a large accommodation.

“The proposal will refurbish both flats which are currently in a state of complete repair.

“Entrance to both dwellings is separate.

“External amenity is provided to both units accessed from an existing rear and side entrance.”

The Victorian four-storey building, which includes cellar rooms, is located within the Fulwood Conservation Area.

It has car parking spaces for 19 vehicles.