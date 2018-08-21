Former Preston City Council councillors nominated as honorary aldermen

Four former Preston councillors are looking set to be bestowed with a special title.

Members of Preston City Council will vote on whether to give the title of honorary alderman on former councillors John Collins, Christine Abram, Kathleen Roberta Cartwright and Margaret McManus.

Local authorities can thank or reward councillors for their services by naming them honorary aldermen.

Former Preston coun Margaret McManus, who has represented three different wards - most recently Sharoe Green, has been a member of the Conservative party for over 50 years.

She said: “I’m a born Prestonian and it’s been a privilege being able to serve here, where I was born and where I went to school.

“It’s been amazing being able to help people who sometimes weren’t able to help themselves.

“It’s just a wonderful privilege to be nominated by your own peers.

“I can’t think of anything better.

“I have just had a wonderful life serving the public.

“It’s the highest honour, apart from being the mayor, that you could ever receive.”

Margaret began as a councillor in 1966 and was voted in with a majority of just two votes at a local election which saw her ward’s ballot papers recounted no less than four times.

John, who represented Moor Park when he was a councillor, said: "I'm very pleased indeed to have got this nomination.

"To get it you have to have done quite a time with the council.

"In the past I've been leader of the council and two years ago I was mayor."

The four former councillors were nominated for the title after it was recognised that they had devoted in excess of 15 years’ service to Preston City Council.

Council documents state: “Following consideration of the nominations, the task group unanimously agreed that the title of honorary alderman should be bestowed upon the four former councillors in recognition of their lengthy service on the council and the dedication and commitment they brought to the role of councillor.”

Christine Abram and Kathleen Roberta Cartwright were not available for comment.