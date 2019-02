Have your say

A footbridge in Avenham and Miller Park has been closed “for safety reasons”.

The Old Tram Road bridge, over the River Ribble, has been shut by highways authority Lancashire County Council.

A spokesman for Preston City Council said: “Old Tram Road bridge in Avenham and Miller Parks closed for safety reasons.

“We've been informed today that Lancashire County Council has closed the Old Tram Road bridge until further notice for safety reasons. Apologies for any inconvenience.”