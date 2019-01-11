Follow orders from 'the voice' for blind date immersive performance evening in Preston

Hopeful singletons and curious couples are invited on a date with a difference.

Part blind date, part immersive performance the name of the event ‘Binaural Dinner Date’, sounds dry but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

But those in the dating game who decide to take part will not have to rely on their own wit and charm to spark conversation but be guided by a voice in their ears to ask each other questions.

The voice will also offer answers, and get participants to consider the dos and don’ts of what couples say on dates, and what they would like to say, to each other on a date.

Helen Ficorilli, producer of They Eat Culture, said: “It’s quite a concept to get your head around.

“We sit two people to one table. We set up a restaurant environment and we have the ear plugs that you link into and through them you are given directions. About 20 people can take part.

“All the men hear a directive and all the women will hear a directive.

“It’s how as an individual you reaction to that directive and react to that little scene between two people.

“There are waiters who are all actors so whatever they are doing all comes into your performance.

“If we have enough people to take part we will also open the evening to an audience.

“We’ll give the audience members a head set and they will hear a random oral conversation but they won’t actually know who they are listening to - it could be any of the couples in the room.”

The event takes place March 14 and 15 at the The People’s Production Lab.