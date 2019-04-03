Fly-tippers strike again, days after Preston's "most disgusting" alleyway cleaned up

A ginnel dubbed “Preston’s most disgusting alleyway” has been fly-tipped again, just days after being cleared.

The ginnel, behind New Hall Lane and between Plevna Road and Brindle Street, has become a magnet for fly tippers in recent months.

After the Post highlighted the problem, Preston Council sent crews to clear away the rubbish, but it has been targeted again, this time with food waste, furniture, electrical goods, games and beds.

One local resident said: “The alleyway is twice as bad now.

“I’ve called the council but all they’ll say is that it gets cleared every quarter. They seem to think there’s a problem with residents doing it, but it’s fly-tipping. There’s settees, boxes, fridges, all dumped from a van.

“Why aren’t the council putting gates on the alleyway? It’s the only way to stop it.

“People coming in and out of the city will see this, and what must they think of Preston?”

A Council spokesperson said: “It’s disappointing to see an alley in this state not long after it was cleared.

“Unfortunately some residents don’t take responsibility for their household waste and leave extra items or bags beside their bins, which they are aware won’t be collected by the crews. In these instances erecting gates wouldn’t resolve the issue.

“Larger households can make a request for bigger bins to deal with extra waste which may help alleviate the issue - this would be assessed on an individual basis.

“We also offer a bulky waste collection service, but often find these items are also dumped in alleyways. This again spoils the environment for those residents who take pride in where they live.

“We would encourage anyone to report fly tipping incidents via our website, particularly if they have evidence tracing those responsible. We will take firm action where any evidence leads to identifying offenders.

“Without the help of the public reporting these incidents, the team are unable to respond.”

Last year Preston Council revealed it spends £500,000 each year clearing away fly-tipped waste.