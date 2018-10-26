First of the Union Lofts in Preston unveiled at launch party

A £3.5m loft conversion of an old warehouse in the heart of Preston has celebrated its launch party.

The first of 18 lofts has now been built and visitors streamed in to take a look at the new apartment in Guildhall Street.

The Union Lofts launch party

Developer Etc Urban unveiled a spacious 883 sq ft two bedroom home in The Union Lofts on Thursday.

It also announced that the bottom floor, beneath the lofts, would be developed as a food hall, similar to Manchester’s Mackie Mayor.

Philip Thornton, one of the partners working on the project, said: “We have got all these different food offerings that we will bring into it.

“There will be 200 seats, full windows all the way round the front and seats outside.

“It will make this street a destination. I think it will be a bit like Mackie Mayor in Manchester.

“It’s about the quality of the place. We are using all the old metals. We have saved all the old timber from the building and we are saving the brickwork.

“It’s going to be beautiful.

“It’s all about style. We’re making it as we would have made it for ourselves.

“This is going to be an institution the day it opens and its going to be an institution in 20 years time.

“This is changing these 12 streets south of Fishergate. We want to turn them into the Northern Quarter of Preston.”

Both the developers Etc Urban and Lancashire business leaders hope The Union Lofts development will be a catalyst for other major projects in Preston city centre.