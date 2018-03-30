First Northern literature festival in Preston draws star authors

Students in Preston spent a day soaking up inspiration from debut and best-selling authors at the first ever Northern Young Adult Literary Festival.

The line-up included A-lister Alwyn Hamilton – known for her bestselling young adult book Rebel of the Sands – and US megastar Holly Black who was celebrating the launch of her new novel The Cruel Prince.

Writer Anna Day signing copies of her book.

Organiser Hazel Holmes, of The University of Central Lancashire’s publishing department, said: “We’re passionate about the publishing industry, books and bringing authors to the North of England.

“What better way to encourage and inspire than by having top quality speakers enthuse and motivate young people about the joy of reading?

“Meeting an author and industry professional in real life and hearing them convey their passion for their work can fundamentally alter a young person’s relationship to books and ignite a life-long love of reading.”

At the festival on March 24 visitors had the chance to join a panel discussion about how to get into publishing.

UCLan's 53degrees hosted the YA (Young Adult) Northern Literary Festival

Keen writers heard about how renowned authors Danny Weston, Teri Terry and debut author Anna Day got their work published, what their inspirations are and the themes and issues in current publishing.

Feminism, being topical because this year is the 100-year anniversary of women winning the vote, was also on the day’s agenda.

Katherine Webber, Annabel Pitcher, Lauren James and debut author Matt Killeen discussed the empowering characters they created in their novels.

Writer Laura Stephen introduces the panel for a debate on feminism