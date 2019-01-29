Firefighters warn of possible tragedy as lift surfing video in Preston’s old market hall car park emerges on YouTube

Footage revealing lift surfers trespassing into Preston’s old market hall car park has emerged online.

The video, which was uploaded to YouTube, shows what appears to be two young men climbing on top of a lift at the car park, which is closed for demolition.

PrestonMarketcarpark was closed to be demolished as 2019 commenced

It was published by a YouTube user named only as Beface Computing but a caption below states: “Me and Ben go to visit RYEGI in Preston.”

Although the two people do not appear on camera, the film shows them using a key to bring the lift into action.

They then ride on the lift before climbing on top and riding inside the elevator shaft.

The duo film their excursion, travelling up and down the elevator shaft a number of times using the controls in order to move it.

A spokesman from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Those who post footage may feel confident they’re ‘expert’ and can avoid injury but by showing off they’re potentially encouraging others to try it out, who may not be so lucky.

"Our firefighters are the ones who’d have to deal with the consequences of what could so easily be a tragedy."

Last year Lancashire Fire slammed footage of lift surfing which was posted onto YouTube by RYEGI.

The service described the craze as described the craze as ‘reckless, dangerous and irresponsible’.

READ MORE: Shock ‘lift surfing’ video in Preston tower block is slammed

The old Market Hall car park in Preston is closed on Friday, January 4 for demolition.

Contractor Bradley Demolition and Lancashire Police have been contacted for comment.