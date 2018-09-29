Firefighters battle blaze at Penwortham home

A home in Penwortham was damaged following a fire in a bedroom overnight.

Crews were called to the property on Studholme Avenue at 4.30am today.

The blaze started in a first floor bedroom.

When crews arrived the occupier had escaped from the property and the fire was well alight.

The occupier was treated for slight smoke inhalation at the scene by firefighters and paramedics.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated.

A fire brigade spokesman said: "We do stress that if you discover a fire please leave the property and ensure that everyone in the property is alerted immediately, then contact the fire service.

"Property and belongings can be replaced, life cannot.

"At the incident firefighters utilised breathing apparatus and hose reels to extinguish the fire and then used a ventilation fan to remove smoke from the property before ensuring the fire was fully extinguished.

"They were in attendance for approximately four hours.

"On this occasion smoke alarms were fitted and alerted the occupier.

"The fire service offer fire safety advice and this can be obtained through our LFRS website.

"We may also be able to attend your property in person to give fire safety advice . The contact number is 08001691125 and you will be sifted to ascertain if a personal visit is required."