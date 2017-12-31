Fire at car workshop in Preston

Firefighters battled a fire at a car workshop in Preston tonight.

Four fire engines and crews dealt with the blaze in Barton Lane from around 6.50pm.

Members of the fire brigade wearing breathing masks used hosereel jets to extinguish the fire.

While the fire was ongoing a Lancashire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "The fire is in a single-storey commercial car workshop, well alight and containing cars.

"Four fire engines and crews are dealing with the incident – two from Preston, Fulwood and Penwortham – and firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus are using hosereel jets to extinguish the fire.

"No casualties are reported and no cause for the fire is known as yet."

At around 8.50pm after firefighters had extinguished the blaze the spokesman added: "The fire is now out, but damping down and a firefighting presence will continue for some hours yet."