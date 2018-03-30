Fines after farm worker fell from roof in Longton

A poultry farm and a builder were fined after an employee fell 15 feet off an outbuilding in Longton fracturing his skull, wrist and arm.

Matthew Waring had been repairing the roof of an old feed mill at Ghyll View Farm in Gill Lane when he fell on November 1, 2016 and had to be airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital.

The T & J Leigh employee had been helping joinery contractor Harry Jackson at the time, Preston Magistrate Court heard on Wednesday, March 28.

During the hearing, prosecuting Peter Hayes said that while work was being undertaken there were “no protective measures” in place on the roof of the building including “no edge protection, no barriers and no harness”.

Both T & J Leigh and Mr Jackson had previously pleaded guilty to breaching the 1974 Health and Safety at Work act.

T & J Leigh, of Ghyll View Farm, was fined a total of £50,000 with costs of £2,855.32 on March 28. Harry Jackson, 56, of Middle Hey, Much Hoole was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months at the same hearing. He was also ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work and pay costs of £2,855.32.

Steven North, representing T & J Leigh, said the partnership was “remorseful of the part they played”.

Mr Waring is now working back at Ghyll View Farm fulltime.