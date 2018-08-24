Family presented with book of tributes to former Preston City Council leader Peter Rankin

The mayor of Preston presented a book of condolences to the wife of the late leader of Preston City Council.

Coun Trevor Hart handed Lynn Rankin the book in front of a packed meeting of the city’s councillors.

Giving her the token, the mayor said: “On behalf of the city, a book of condolences has been signed marking great memories of the leader.

“It is with great pleasure that I give’Great this to you and your family.”

Peter Rankin died aged 67 on Sunday, June 10 after a six-month battle with a brain tumour.

He had been made an honorary alderman of the city earlier in the year.

After she was presented with the book in memory of her husband, Lynn said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Preston City Council for their welcome organisation of Peter’s funeral.

“I’m pleased to be able to tell you that £1,000 was raised for Marie Curie and £1,000 for Rosemere which we feel is an nice testament to the impact Peter had.”

She then told councillors that Peter’s ashes would be scattered over the Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland.

But she added: “Some of them are always going to remain here in his adopted city of Preston.”

Mr Rankin was first elected to the council in 1982 and served on dozens of committees and outside bodies.

He had two spells as council leader - between 1997 and 2000 and also from 2011 until this year.