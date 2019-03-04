Family pays tribute as Karate master Philip Handyside from Preston bows out

A highly respected Karate instructor from Preston “built a family” among his students.

Philip Handyside, who was born and bred in the city, died aged 67 on Friday, February 22.

Shihan Philip Handyside was a ninth Dan in Karate

As a Shihan which means master instructor, Philip was a fighter, father and all-round entertainer, according to his son Tyler-Wayne Wrightside, aged 43.

Paying tribute to his father Tyler-Wayne said: “A great memory of mine is how we used to play the keyboard together throughout our lives, my Dad would play the bass keys and myself playing the top end - both of us just ad-libbing for hours on end, we shared a great love for music as did all my brothers.

“He was much more than just a father, he was an all round entertainer, working as a musician in a band when he was younger where he played the keyboards.

"He has appeared on TV shows and martial arts demonstrations by the sides of Allan Hancock and Dave John B and throughout his life he was largely known for his martial arts and the famous ‘cucumber routine’ where he would slice a cucumber on the throat or chest of a volunteer with a Katana - a Japanese long sword - and Dad would be blindfolded at the time.

“He spent his life dedicated to teaching Karate and built something from nothing.

Much more than defence classes for his students - he built a family ultimately of respect and responsibility.

"It was something he did not give up on and an achievement that will live on through his students and his student’s, students as well as in the hearts of his family.”

Philip founded Red Sun Karate in 1974. The club later became Shobukan Karate Organisation. Philip had numerous Dojos, or clubs, with his first at Dryden Mill in Grimshaw Street, as well as many more Dojos throughout the years in Coppull, Pemberton and Wigan.

Philip’s funeral will take place at Preston Crematorium at 2.30pm on Wednesday, March 6. To join an entourage to drive by his former Dojos be at at Red Scar Funeral Home at 1.45pm.