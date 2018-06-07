Face up to assault course challenge at Preston's Avenham Park

Spider nets, water slides, bogs and inflatable walls are just some of the 20 obstacles youngsters will face this weekend.

Walkers enjoying a stroll down at Avenham Park in Preston may have noticed an assault course slowly taking shape.

Heroes, wearing their obligatory hero masks, will take on a five-mile mission to have fun. Tickets for the Hero Assault Course are already sold out but spectators are welcome. Participants who manage to complete the challenge will be rewarded with a photo - to prove they got to the end - and a special medal.

A beer and gin tent and burger stall will also keep parents and supporters fueled as heroes emerge from their adventures.

The course is fraught with danger so heroes will need to keep a lookout for The Black Masks, acrobatic bad guys patrolling the course, armed with Super Soakers.

A junior hero challenge also takes place at the weekend with youngsters facing a two-mile mission through Avenham Park and along the mighty River Ribble.

Face dress for both events is optional. Participants will be able to drop a £2 donation for charity Walking With The Wounded which supports wounded ex-servicemen and women in their transition from the Armed Forces.

The junior hero course, for for seven-to-16 year olds, takes place on June 9, 12-2.30pm and the adult hero assault course, for 16 to 17-year-olds, takes place on June 10, 12-2.30pm.

The courses are designed for all abilities.