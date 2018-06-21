Experience Syrian art and culture at exhibition at Ham & Jam in Preston

A Moroccan artist will be displaying a series of acrylic paintings of refugees at an exhibition.

Mohammed Ehlalouch’s artwork reveals snapshots of people from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Myanmar fleeing war zones and seeking refuge.

Mohammed Ehlalouch with some of his artwork

They will adorn the walls of Preston cafe Ham & Jam on Thursday and Friday, June 21 and 22 to mark National Refugee Week.

Mohammed’s wife Layla Wazrassi said: “They are figurative paintings of refugees that have been done with acrylics. They are snapshots of people from places like Burma, Syria and Afghanistan. They show want is happening in each of these countries in a series of paintings.

“We go to the City Mosque in Preston and there are a lot of refugees who go there so we are quite aware of the issues. When you know people who have gone through such terrible experiences you have more empathy.“

Mohammed, who moved to the UK in 2005, has a background in fine art working with homeless people in Morocco.

Mohammed Ehlalouch at work at his easel

The event is being hosted by Preston City of Sanctuary and Hello Preston in order to celebrate the culture and diversity that refugees have to offer.

Felicity Pryke, of Hello Preston, said: “Our Syrian friends have grown accustomed to their new life in the UK. We have seen them increase in confidence and their language skills grow. We have all experienced their generosity which is often remarkable for people who have so little.”

Exhibition

Me’N’U is a celebration of the creativity of refugees in Preston.

A painting by Mohammed Ehlalouch

It brings together food, music and arts and crafts from a some of the international communities living in the city.

Today, as well as Mohammed’s artwork, there will be demonstrations of traditional Syrian clothing, Arabic calligraphy, origami and needlework.

Tomorrow (June 22) the hospitality of the Syrian community will be evident as they prepare a feast of food.

A menu has been specially planned to entice and introduce people to the cuisine.

A fusion of music will accompany both evenings, which start at 7pm.