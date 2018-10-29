Empty offices in Preston to be transformed into restaurant

Have your say

Plans for empty offices in Preston have been given the go-ahead to be transformed into a restaurant.

Proposals for the eatery at 10 Camden Place show that it would be open seven days a week, from 7am until 11pm.

The application, from agent PWA Planning on behalf of applicant Max Williams, drew in 10 objections from neighbouring properties.

Concerns included noise and disturbance and insufficient car parking in the vicinity.

Camden Place leads onto Winckley Square which was where popular burger bar Solita was based before it closed in September.