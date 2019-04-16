Egg rolling in Preston 2019 - everything you need to know

Have your say

Families looking for entertainment in Preston this Easter will no doubt be heading to Avenham and Miller Parks' famous Egg Rolling event.

This longstanding event has been delighting families in the area since the 1860s.

The weather forecast looks better than last year's event

And this year's event looks set to be a bumper-packed day with lots of fun for everyone.

Here's our guide to what's on and where at this year's egg rolling event which is taking place on Monday, 22 April 2019.

* Egg rolling every hour - Don’t forget to bring your egg to roll down the hill

What's on

For 2019 CBeebies Cook & Line will bring their swashbuckling antics to Preston with fun songs and slapstick comedy.

You can also expect the usual live music, fairground rides, food, Henna artists and, of course, the Easter Bonnet workshops and competition.

On top of all this excitement, there's also the following entertainment to look forward to:

Project Vee - Juggling skills and unpredictable moments

Hopalot - An Astro-bunny is looking for a suitable science test site

Playground of Illusion - Vintage industrial machines making quirky sound and visual illusions

The Meanderthals - Two fantasy walkabout characters spurred on by the little disgruntled passengers stowed away in their luggage

Look Up by Hikapee - Beautiful performance of circus, puppetry and theatre.

All these events can be found at Avenham and Miller Park, PR1 8JP. The nearest car park is Avenham multi story PR1 3XA.

The parks are approximately a 10 minute walk from both the train station and the bus station.