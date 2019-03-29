Drama as BMW crashes into a truck and then a BT box in Fulwood

Emergency services were called to Longsands Lane in Fulwood after a crash involving a BMW, a truck and a BT box.

Police said they were called at 5.40pm on Thursday to the incident, which saw the silver Z4 hit the truck first, then mount a pavement and collide with the box at the side of the road.

Traffic built up in the area, but the road was not closed while the car was recovered, and no injuries were reported.

It has been reported that other motorists stopped to check on the woman who was driving the car.