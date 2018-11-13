Diwali: Hindu festival of light in Preston
Hindus celebrated their festival of light with a feast at a temple in Preston.
Diwali and the Hindu new year saw 350 different sweet and savoury dishes offered up to deities at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir.
1. Temple
The mandir was decorated with fresh flowers and fairy lights
2. Worship
Worshipers offered their devotions before food was shared at a feast
3. Visitors
Preston mayor coun Trevor Hart addresses the audience
4. Prayers
Prayers were said every hour from 6am until the evening feast
