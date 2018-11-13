Diwali: Hindu festival of light in Preston

Diwali and the Hindu new year saw 350 different sweet and savoury dishes offered up to deities at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir.

Temple The mandir was decorated with fresh flowers and fairy lights

Worship Worshipers offered their devotions before food was shared at a feast

Visitors Preston mayor coun Trevor Hart addresses the audience

Prayers Prayers were said every hour from 6am until the evening feast

