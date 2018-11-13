The mandir - or temple - in Ribble Bank Street saw people flow in and out all day for people to offer up their prayers and worship to gods.

Diwali: Hindu festival of light in Preston

Hindus celebrated their festival of light with a feast at a temple in Preston.

Diwali and the Hindu new year saw 350 different sweet and savoury dishes offered up to deities at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir.

The mandir was decorated with fresh flowers and fairy lights

Worshipers offered their devotions before food was shared at a feast

Preston mayor coun Trevor Hart addresses the audience

Prayers were said every hour from 6am until the evening feast

