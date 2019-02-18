Derelict New Welcome Pub in Plungington to be transformed into flats

A derelict pub in Plungington has the green light to be converted into flats.

Proposals for the New Welcome Pub in Cambridge Walk will see it renovated into five self-contained apartments.

It comes after landlords to take on the establishment were not forthcoming. Due to this the business ceased trading and the site was marketed and purchased as a vacant premises.

Planning documents from agent Avnish Panchal of Graham Anthony Associates state: “The pub closed down over 12 months ago after the owners struggled to make the venue viable.

“The building was first advertised for sale in September 2017 for use as a public house, however this initial marketing campaign was unsuccessful. Subsequently, the agents successfully marketed the site utilising the potential for conversion.

Documents continue: “The building has not functioned as a community facility for over 12 months and there are a number of alternative facilities available within the vicinity with another public house directly adjacent the application site. Therefore, the loss of this community facility is considered justified.”

Proposals made on behalf of applicant Mr Asma will see one two-bedroom unit and one one-bedroom unit on both the ground floor and first floor. A studio flat will be built on the second floor.