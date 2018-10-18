Dentists from Preston to provide emergency treatment to Syrian refugees

Have your say

Dentists from Preston will give emergency treatment to refugees fleeing Syria.

Dr Arfan Iqbal and dental nurse Tracey Topping of Grimsargh Smile Clinic in Preston Road will be travelling to Beqaa Valley in Lebanon, near the border of Syria.

Once there they will provide emergency dental care to people with chronic tooth problems.

Dr Arfan Iqbal said: “We will be leaving the comfort of one of the most modern dental practices in the area where we carry out a lot of advanced digital dentistry procedures using the latest technology and travelling to a remote area of Lebanon to provide basic emergency dental care that most of us take for granted.

“There is a big need here to help adults and children get out of chronic dental pain.

“We will be providing emergency dental treatment alongside oral health programmes and preventative care.”

According to the UNHCR, there were over one million Syrian refugees who had been registered in Lebanon in 2016.

Dr Iqbal and Tracey will be heading out with the UK registered charity Dental Mavericks on Friday, November 23 for a week.

“With no end to the war in Syria, the catastrophe is worsening day by day,” said Dr Iqbal.

“We are collecting donations so we can help these families, who are less fortunate than us."

To donate to support Dr Iqbal and Tracey go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ArfanIqbal