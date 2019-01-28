Decision on £50m redevelopment of Preston’s markets expected this week

A decision on the £50m redevelopment of Preston’s markets is expected this week.

It comes as a report, restricted to press and public, is to be discussed at Town Hall on Thursday.

However it is not clear at this stage what the decision or announcement will be.

Preston City Council coun Martyn Rawlinson said: “All we can say is that the scheme is progressing well but there is a decision to be made on Thursday.

“The report is below the line because it talks about business interests which we can’t discuss but we will be able to give the council’s decision on it afterwards.

“We’ve got the lottery award for the Harris and there’s more to come.”

Work to demolish the city’s former indoor market has begun. In its place are plans for a cinema, restaurants and a multi-storey car park.