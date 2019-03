Have your say

A death in Frenchwood in Preston is not being treated as suspicious.

Emergency services were called to a home in James Street to reports of a death yesterday just after 6.30pm.

A spokesman from Lancashire Police said: "The death was not suspicious."

Paramedics were also at the scene.

A spokesman from the North West Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a private house at 6.31pm to an address in James Street. We sent two Ambulances and a repid response vehicle. No one was taken to hospital."