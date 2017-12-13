Cricket club targets pitch expansion in the new year

One of Preston’s cricket clubs has unveiled plans to create a new ground after reaching an agreement to purchase land from the Government.

Fulwood and Broughton Cricket Club, based at Highfield, Garstang Road, will purchase over six acres of land next to its current grounds from the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA).

But the deal is dependent on the club raising an extra £70,000, with the total cost around half a million pounds due to significant groundworks and drainage.

Club treasurer, John Mansford, said: “We already have 150 juniors coming to practice with us on Friday nights during the summer and we want more young people, both boys and girls, to come and play cricket with us so we can help fulfil the recreational needs of the ever-expanding local community.

“Getting this extra space will transform the whole club.”

The additional land will allow the club to create a larger pitch for its first and second teams to play on, while its third team – currently playing on a borrowed pitch at Warton – will get to play regularly at the club for the first time ever.

Preston law firm Harrison Drury is advising the club on its dealings with the HCA and will assist the club’s fundraising efforts.

Director at Harrison Drury, Simon England, said: “We’ve advised the club on an option agreement with the HCA meaning they only agree to purchase the land subject to raising the required funds.

“We’ll be offering what support we can to help the club make its vision a reality.”

If all goes according to plan, the club state that they could finalise the deal by Spring 2018 and be playing within two to three years.