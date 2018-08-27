Countdown begins until Preston's first cat café opens

It is only one week until Preston’s first cat café opens.

And people pawing at the door are being encouraged to book ahead because of the popularity of the idea.

Dave Robb, 39, who is behind the venture with his partner Kathy Yeung, 38, said: “We allowed two weeks for the cats to acclimatise and ensure their comfort.

“It’s been so rewarding seeing the way the cats immediately took to their new home.

“We have some really unique characters and the team and I can’t wait for people of Preston to come and get to know them.

“Hopefully We’ll open on Saturday, September 1 if all goes OK and our cats are given the happy cat approvals.

“The last few months have been a roller coaster ride. Preston is my home town and an ideal location for the Lazy Cat Cafe, Cannon Street especially so. The community here has been really welcoming and enthusiastic over café.”

The cat café will also serve speciality coffee and cake.