Countdown begins to Preston Grasshopper's Hoptoberfest

Party goers in Preston will don their lederhosen and dirndls for a take off of the world’s most popular beer festival.

Preston Grasshoppers Rugby Club is counting down until Hoptoberfest.

The rugby club in Lightfoot Green Lane, will be transformed into a traditional German Bierkeller for the event on Saturday, October 6.

A spokesman for Preston Grasshoppers said: “Join us for a Hoppers take on a German Octoberfest.

“We have authentic German beers on draught and a great selection of traditional German food to buy.

“The music is provided by a Lancashire’s finest Oompah band, Leylandhosen, which will take you through traditional and not so traditional German drinking songs and toasts.”

Hoptoberfest is a mini version of Oktoberfest, the world’s largest Volksfest or beer festival and travelling funfair.

Held annually in Munich, Bavaria, Germany, it is a 16- to 18-day folk festival running from mid or late September to the first weekend in October, with more than six million people from around the world attending the event every year.

The Oktoberfest is an important part of Bavarian culture, having been held since the year 1810.

Other cities across the world also hold Oktoberfest celebrations that are modelled after the original Munich event.

Minimum age of entry to the Grasshopper’s Hoptoberfest is 18 and tickets to the event cost £8.

The evening runs between 7pm and 1.30am.

To book go to www.skiddle.com and search Hoptoberfest.