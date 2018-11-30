Could a first class car service be on its way with a Royal Mail base in Fulwood?

Many of us these days may not be sure about the price of a first class stamp.

But how many know they could soon send their car to the Royal Mail’s sorting office in Fulwood for its annual service?

The Pittman Way base already has a facility where the company’s fleet of vehicles get in-house servicing.

Now bosses want to expand their traditional business model to offer their mechanics’ expertise to other car owners.

The proposals - submitted to Preston City Council planning officers - include a retrospective bid for the existing operation to continue and the new commercial plan.

It is part of a wider plan to diversify the Royal Mail’s business and “in turn guarantees the viability and efficiency of their business throughout the UK”, documents reveal. A decision on the plan is expected early next year.

Submitted on behalf of Royal Mail by agent Barton Willmore, the documents state: “However, there is currently no obvious extant permission that references the vehicle servicing centre which we assume was granted planning permission as ancillary to the use of the site as a sorting office.

“This application therefore seeks to retrospectively apply for a change of use of the site from a solely sorting office to a mail centre and a vehicle servicing centre to recognise the independence of the vehicle workshop and to allow it to act efficiently and service a wider range of vehicles.

“While the maintenance of Royal Mail fleet vehicles remains the central feature of the vehicle servicing centre, Royal Mail wishes to expand their commercial offering, by servicing other vehicles which are not part of their own fleet to support and make a more effective use of the existing employment.”