Conservative group at Preston City Council appoints new leader coun Sue Whittam

The Conservative group at Preston City Council has appointed a new leader.

Coun Sue Whittam, who represents Preston Rural North, is the first woman to be appointed to the position.

Coun Neil Cartwright

She replaces coun Neil Cartwright who decided to step down just before Christmas to allow a new leader to be appointed in advance of the elections in May.

Coun Whittam told the Post she was “very proud and honoured to be the new leader of the Conservative Group on Preston City Council and especially to be the first woman to ever do so”.

She added: “It shows how far women have come since it is just over 100 years since women got the vote.”

Sue thanked Neil for all his “excellent work and commitment” to the group and to the Conservative Party.

Coun Whittam is now looking to appoint her Shadow Cabinet. She said: “There is a lot of work to do between now and the all out elections in May.

“It is vital that we work hard for all residents of this city.”