Comedian Ruth Cockburn comes to Preston to tell love stories of home in Blackpool

Have your say

A theatre show telling stories of love from Blackpool is coming to Preston for the first time.

Love Letters From Blackpool uses songs, recorded interviews, found love letters, poetry and stories to tell this poignant comedy tale.

Ruth Cockburn is coming to one of the city’s newest venues - Vinyl Tap on Adelphi Street - on Wednesday, November 7 at 8pm.

This acclaimed partly-autobiographical show, written and performed by Ruth, had a hugely successful run at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival – at the prestigious Summerhall venue.

All-round performer Ruth said: “The show will make you fall back in love with this famous seaside town, warts and all.

“The show has charmed people from all over the country, helping people fall back in love with Blackpool, or even fall in love for the very first time.”

Ruth, who was born in Blackpool, joked: “I found quickly that in Blackpool you could have one of three jobs. A singer, a stripper or a sales person. I giggle when I’m naked, I’m rubbish at sales, so I tried singing instead.

“This led me to become a comedian, street artist, actor, drag act and subsequently a theatre maker. You could say that Blackpool has made me the person I am today.”

As well as touring this show, Ruth also does stand-up comedy and regularly performs across Europe. She has appeared at the National Theatre, The Comedy Store and Shakespeare’s Globe.

Tickets are available at www.wegottickets.com/event/450825