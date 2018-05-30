Comedian Lee Ridley through to final in ITV show Britain's Got Talent

A comedian who is unable to speak has made it to the finals of Britain’s Got Talent.

Known as the Lost Voice Guy, Lee Ridley, who went to university in Preston, performs his act using a speech synthesiser on his iPad.

He has proven popular on the show for his self-deprecating jokes and funny one-liners.

The 37-year-old star has now made it to the final round of the competition which airs on ITV on Sunday, June 3.

He won the semi-final round on Monday’s show, being voted through to the final by the public.

Singers The D-Day Darlings and magician Maddox Dixon landed the next highest number of votes and the judges had to pick which one would go through.

They chose The D-Day Darlings, who will now join Lost Voice Guy in the final.

Dance group Cali Swing, singer Lifford Shillingford, dancer Shameer Rayes, magic act Ellie and Jeki and escapologist Matt Johnson were sent home.

Lee, who says he is a “struggling standup comedian who also struggles to stand up” has cerebral palsy (CP) which has left him unable to talk.

He was diagnosed with the condition after falling into a coma when he was just six months old.

Lee has told the Post previously that the condition has been frustrating at times but something that he has had to work round. He trained in journalism at The University of Central Lancashire but it was when a friend suggested comedy that he started out on the circuit.

“Having CP meant that it made reporting a bit harder because I couldn’t talk, and most of journalism is about communicating with other people,” said Lee.

“I wouldn’t say CP impacted it too much though. We always managed to find ways around it. I’ve only been doing comedy for six years but I’ve already done so much. It’s still a bit breathtaking really.”

Lee, from Newcastle, is performing his new stand up Inspiration Porn at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August. Tickets for the show at the Gilded balloon are on sale now.