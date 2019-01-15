Climb St Wallburge's 172 steps at night for spectacular views of Preston

Have your say

People with a head for heights can still ascend St Walburge’s Catholic Church spire at night.

The magnificent St Walburge’s Church spire in Preston remains open to the general public to explore.

StWalburges Church spire in Preston

The Victorian Roman Catholic church will be open to climb each Saturday to February 23.

Visitors will be able to ascend the 309-foot (94 metre) high spire, which is the third tallest spire in the UK, and the tallest on a parish church.

On a clear night visitors will have a excellent view of Preston, and the surrounding countryside as far as Blackpool.

The tower contains a single bell of 31 cwt (1.5 tonnes) cast by Mears and Stainbank of Whitechapel which is the heaviest swinging bell in Lancashire.

The times of access are 7.30 pm to 8.30 pm and ticket price is £8.50.

All proceeds will go to assist in the maintenance of this structure.