Christmas mega burgers top menu in Preston!

Preston restaurants have come up with quirky Christmas burgers to challenge even the hungriest eaters.

Preston burger bar We Don’t Give a Fork's offer incorporates a turkey burger pattie, grilled gammon, Yorkshire pudding, onion, sage and pork stuffing with cranberry and port ketchup. If you’re thinking it misses the festive veg, don’t worry, because parsnip, carrot and beetroot crisps are also in there somewhere.

Don't Give a Fork Christmas burger

The Solita Christmas burger is now on sale at their Winckley Square outlet, boasting a festive bake pasty as one of its many components.

The calorific monster includes deep fried sprouts, turkey breast, turkey gravy, candied pigs in blankets, roast gammon, cheese, steak pattie and the aforementioned festive bake pasty, which is filled with turkey, bacon and stuffing in a white sauce, all on a brioche bun.

Next up, and following on a similar theme of incorporating an entire Christmas dinner into one manageable portion, is Lancashire’s famous pie makers Holland’s.

The firm’s festive offering packs in diced roast turkey breast, chipolata sausage, pork stuffing balls, mini roast potatoes and chunks of smoked bacon, shrouded in a cranberry and herb gravy.

And if that isn’t enough, this pie is covered with edible glitter, which will obviously go down well with traditionalists.

Holland’s bosses are contemplating adding the pie to its range next year, if it proves popular.

Moving on to dessert, what could be better than a deep fried Baileys ball?

Maverick chip shop boss John Clarkson has them on the menu this month at his Mister Eaters establishment in Longridge Road. He said: “Nobody has made them before, it’s a world’s first.”