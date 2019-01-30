Chinese New Year celebrations coming up in Preston

Chinese calligraphy, tea tasting, brush painting and the art of using chopsticks will all be part of celebrating the year of the pig in Preston.

Chinese New Year is fast approaching and the Harris will play host to an array of events.

Mayor of Preston, coun Trevor Hart, said: “We are very fortunate to have such a multicultural society in Preston and it is wonderful to have this opportunity to share in these colourful festivities.

“Chinese New Year celebrations are always very popular and the activities on offer this year ensure the event is bigger and better than ever.”

Feixia Yu, director of Confucius Institute, added: “We are very pleased to continue this long-established Chinese New Year project with the Harris.

“It’s lovely to see how this event has gone from strength to strength and this year we are excited to add even more new activities to the programme. We wish everyone a very happy and prosperous Year of the Pig. Good health and prosperity to all the participants and to the people of Preston!”

This year’s celebrations take place from 11am – 3pm on Saturday, February 9.

The spectacular Lion Dance, a traditional Chinese dance performed for good luck will kick off the day at 11am on the Flag Market.

Participants can then head inside the Harris for more family activities.