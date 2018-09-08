Children missing from Preston - what we know so far

Police are growing concerned for the welfare of two children - here's what we have:

Police are trying to find two young children, a four-year-old girl and a baby, who are missing from Preston. They were last seen on Friday afternoon getting into a car. Officers from Lancashire Constabulary say they believe the children are with their parents but they have concerns about their welfare. Since the appeal was launched the hunt for the youngsters has been picked up by national newspapers.

Suria Ganhao

* Four-year-old Suria Ganhao and three-month-old Leticia Almond were last seen at about 2pm on Friday, September 7

* They had been getting into a dark coloured Vauxhall Corsa on St Anne’s Street in Preston

* Lancashire Constabulary believe the children are with their parents Sonia Duarte, 37, and Johnathan Almond, 30, and there are concerns for their welfare

Johnathan Almond

* Sgt James Hesketh, of Preston Police has issued a statement. He said: “We are growing increasingly concerned about Suria and Leticia and I would urge anyone who sees anyone matching their description or who knows where they might be to get in touch."

* He also urged the parents to contact police if they see this appeal to let officers know the children are okay

* Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1097 of September 7