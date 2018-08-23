Changes to shisha restaurant Smoke & Grill in Preston

Have your say

A fire-hit shisha café in Preston city centre could see some alterations to its building.

Proposals for the changes at restaurant Smoke & Grill in Walker Street are being tabled in front of planners at Preston City Council.

Developers want to reposition the smoking shelter and also paint the brickwork grey to match the existing building.

Applicant Munna Bhai Tailor is behind the shisha café which was designed by Nadeem Bapu of the Preston-based SAP Architectural Designs.

Munna opened Smoke & Grill, investing £100,000 into the venture, at the site in February 2017.

He told the Post at the time that he wanted it to become a hub in Preston for students and visitors to the city.

However since then the restaurant has suffered two fires.

Only a year after it opened, in January of this year, the ground floor of the Smoke & Grill was severely damaged by heat and the rest of the building suffered smoke damage.

Following an investigation into the blaze firefighters found that it had not been started deliberately.

Then in May the building was seriously damaged again after a fire started in the main dining area of the restaurant.

Now a new application is in for alterations to the shisha café.

The Post was not able to reach the agent or applicant for a comment.