Changes to bin collections start tomorrow

People whose bins are missed by Preston City Council must report it within two days - or wait until their next scheduled collection day.

The council has reminded people to be aware of a number of changes to bin collections that will come into force tomorrow.

Starting tomorrow, all missed bins must be reported within two days.

If people report a missed bin after two days, the council will not return to collect it and people must wait until their next collection day.

The council will also no longer return to collect bins that were not put out on time.

The new rules aim to reduce travel costs. reduce the number of repeat trips to a single area, and bring the council's services in line with other Lancashire authorities.

The council will also stop collecting textiles, it said, to encourage more donations to charities.

A public consultation carried out in September 2017 set out the proposed changes to deal with budget challenges as a result of government cuts.

Preston City Council said: "Most public responses were positive and sent to cabinet in June 2018. The changes were then agreed and made council policy with an agreed start date of 1 October 2018."