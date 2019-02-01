Change in plans for cut through at build for 139 houses at the former Ribbleton Hospital site

A cut through planned at a new build for 139 houses at the former Ribbleton Hospital will be blocked to stop it becoming a rat run.

When initial plans for the site were revealled by landowners Homes England residents voiced concerns fearing that two access routes would create a rat run for joy riders.

But plans coming to Preston City Council’s development committee next week show that two access routes from Sandycroft and Miller Road will be split, stopping it becoming a through route.

Planning documents state: “It is proposed that the primary vehicular access point would be off Miller Road, with a secondary access point off Sandycroft.

“County Highways initially raised concerns with a vehicular route running fully through the site, and recommended that the access from Sandycroft should only serve a small number of properties, in order that capacity on this existing cul-de-sac is adequately contained.

“The applicant subsequently revised the indicative layout, removing the through route to run through the proposed development, to create a link for only pedestrians and cycles in the centre of the development.”

The development, if passed by city councillors, would be a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced properties, and an apartment building to the south eastern corner of the site. Affordable homes would make up 30 per cent of the scheme and according to plans, areas of on-site open space will be provided.