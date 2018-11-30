Certain Curtain Theatre Company returns to Preston after Falklands tour

Preston’s longest running professional theatre company has just returned from a tour in the Falkland Islands.

Lady in Red, by Certain Curtain Theatre, is an award-winning play about of domestic abuse story.

It was commissioned by the Royal Falkland Islands Police, to go on tour to raise awareness about the issue as well as provide training for staff working in front line services.

“Domestic violence is a global problem,” said John Woudberg, writer and director. “One in three women worldwide have experienced physical or sexual intimate partner violence and yet it is grossly under-reported. Theatre is a great way to raise awareness and understanding. Lady In Red explores one woman’s attempts to leave an abusive relationship and helps audiences understand how difficult it can be to escape domestic abuse.”

Clare Moore, who plays the lead role in the play, said: “As part of the deal we filmed a short scene so that we could reach the more rural parts of the community via television. It was the first time that this type of theatre has been performed in the Islands and we were over the moon to have been chosen.”

Certain Curtain returned in November after delivering four performances the Falklands. The play was accompanied by after-show discussion workshops to explore the wider issues, with support services on hand to offer advice and information.

Alex Douglas, senior constable for the Royal Falkland Islands Police, said: “This was part of a bigger initiative that we are running in the Falkland Islands called ‘Know What’s Right’.

“We’re a tight knit community and we want to give people the encouragement to speak up if they themselves need help, or if they think there is a problem within their own immediate circle.

“I was delighted we were able to secure Certain Curtain Theatre for this invaluable work as their track record,

expertise and reputation made them an excellent choice.”

• Certain Curtain Theatre Company was named Best Professional Touring Theatre Company 2018 and also won an accolade for Excellence in Public Awareness Drama 2018 in the 2018 North West Enterprise Awards.