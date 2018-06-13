CCTV images released after burglary at vape shop E-Liquids in Preston

Burglars made off with a till after forcing their way into a vape shop in Preston.

The three intruders also took a PC tower and a number of electronic cigarette products from E-Liquids in St Mary’s Street.

Police, who are now appealing for information, believe the gang broke into the shop on the evening of April 30.

Lancashire Constabulary has released CCTV images in an appeal for information.

Preston Police constable Warren Reeve said: “We are appealing for the public’s help with our investigation. We have arrested two people in connection with our investigation and they have been released under investigation.

“While arrests have been made, our investigation remains ongoing. We are particularly keen to identify the man in the CCTV who we’d like to speak to. I appreciate that the CCTV isn’t that clear, but the man appears to have a distinctive tattoo on his hand which someone may recognise.

“I would also urge people to report any suspicious activity regarding the sale of e-cigarette products to police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 101, quoting log number 295 of 1st May.