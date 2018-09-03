A mother and daughter were dragged off a bus travelling to Preston in an attack.

The two women had been confronted by a man and a woman who were under the influence of alcohol, after complaining about the conduct of a group of people on the X2 Stagecoach bus.

CCTV appeal after two women dragged from Preston-bound bus

First they verbally abused the 56-year-old woman and her daughter, aged 39, before dragging them both off the bus.

When the bus, which had been travelling from Southport, stopped near to the New Fleetwood Pub in Banks the mother was dragged off the bus by her hair by the female offender, who also dragged the daughter into a bush.

The man then punched the mother in her face.

PC Dave Rigby from Tarleton Police said: “The two victims are understandably shaken by their ordeal which began after a complaint to the bus driver about noisy, aggressive group of passengers who were banging on the floor of the top deck and shouting."

CCTV appeal after two women dragged from Preston-bound bus

The attack happened on Wednesday, July 12 at around 7.10pm.

Police say the woman is white, in her late 40s with shoulder length brown hair. She was wearing a white top, orange trousers, an orange scarf and had orange painted fingernails.

The man is also white, around 5ft 6ins, of stocky build with short brown and greying hair and facial stubble. He was wearing a navy blue shirt.

Those with information or who witnesses the attack should contact police online at lancashire.police.uk/reportonline or can call 01772 412987 quoting log 1467 of July 12.

CCTV appeal after two women dragged from Preston-bound bus

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org