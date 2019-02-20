Call from Preston City Council for Broughton Parish Council to scrap "no confidence" motion

The interim chief executive at Preston City Council has officially asked Broughton Parish Council to withdraw its motion of “no confidence” in the city’s planning department.

Adrian Phillips has said the motion “undermines the positive and long-standing relationship” between the city and parish councils.

Broughton declared “no confidence” in the city authority’s planners after they recommended councillors to approve a controversial build for 111 homes split between Broughton and Whittingham in January.

Since then two other parish councils, Whittingham and Woodplumton, have also declared “no confidence” in planners at Preston, bringing the total to three. Preston North MP Ben Wallace has also called on the secretary of state for communities James Brokenshire to put PCC’s planning department into special measures.

Now Mr Phillips has issued a statement saying that the council is also fed up with the Government’s framework which he says gives greater weight to approving housing developments but that a more productive approach from parish councils would be to lobby MPs, rather than turn against the city council.

He said: “Instead of criticising city council officers for implementing this policy, the energy of the parish council would perhaps be better spent raising support from local MPs and within local networks to persuade government to make changes to national planning policy that better serve our residents.”

Members of Broughton Parish Council will discuss the issue at its next a meeting on Tuesday, March 26.