Have your say

Bus fares in Preston have increased by 10p over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Both adult and child ticket prices have been raised as part of the new plans.

Daily, weekly and monthly fares also saw a hike in prices under the fare revision.

The changes came into effect for passengers today.

After a summer holiday promotion by Rotala, which owns and runs Preston Bus, the company is also introducing a £3 child EasiDay ticket which will launch on Monday, September 3.

Adult single fare prices for Preston Bus journeys has gone up by 10p to £1.80 and £2.

However, the minimum adult single fare is remaining the same at £1.50.

Meanwhile, the child single flat fare was also increased by 10p to £1.40.

EasiDay tickets for adults now cost £4, up from £3.90, while the new child fare costs £3.

EasiWeek passes for adults cost £13, up from £12.50, and child tickets now cost £10.50, up from £10.

Easi28Day passes for adults cost £45, a rise from £44, and fares for children cost £35, up from £34.

Earlier this month Preston Bus overhauled its services. One of the controversial changes announced was the plan to cut back the number 14 service.