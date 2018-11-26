Burnley versus Newcastle United match delayed after Preston-born member of refereeing team collapses in tunnel

The member of the refereeing team taken ill before tonight's Premier League match between Burnley and Newcastle, delaying kick-off, is a senior figure in Lancashire's FA.

Preston-born Eddie Wolstenholme collapsed in the tunnel before kick-off at Turf Moor, BBC Sport reported.

He was said to have been conscious and taken to hospital after the incident.

Mr Wolstenholme, who lives in Blackburn is the Referees' Officer at Lancashire FA and a former Bamber Bridge player.

Burnley FC said on social media: "Kick off at tonight's game will be delayed by 30 minutes, due to a medical emergency in the players' tunnel. Neither team or their staff are affected. The person involved has been taken to hospital in a conscious state."