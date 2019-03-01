Build for 44 affordable homes planned for former St Joseph’s Social Club in Ribbleton

A new build for 44 homes planned for the site of a former social club in Ribbleton will all be affordable.

If proposals are passed houses at The St Joseph’s Social Club, which was demolished after a fire, would be managed by a housing association.

According to plans from William Fulster of M.C.I. Developments Limited: “The application seeks planning permission for the erection of 44 dwellings with access taken from Cemetery Road.

"The scheme proposes 100 per cent of dwellings on the site would be affordable housing.

"The proposed development would be accommodated around a central spine road running from Cemetery Road into the site.

"All properties would be provided with off-street parking and private amenity space.”

Town planners at Preston City Council have recommended the scheme, which is to be tabled before city councillors on Tuesday, for approval.

Six letters against the development from residents in the area have been sent to the authority saying it will mean an increase of traffic on Cemetery Road and a loss of green space.

The Friends of Fishwick and St Matthews group have also lodged an objection to the application arguing that the “ignores the Inner East Preston Neighbourhood Plan”.

Planning documents state: "The former social club closed in April 2009 following a decline in membership.

“Following a fire in the building in 2012, the buildings on site were demolished in September 2014 and the site has remained vacant ever since.

“There are a number of other social clubs in the area including the Acregate Lane Labour Club to the east and the Deepdale Labour Club to

the north.

“The proposal would result in development of a site identified as a community asset within the Neighbourhood Plan.

"However as set out above, the site has not been a community asset since 2009. As such, it is considered there is adequate alternative provision in the area."

The housing application, if given the green light, would be made up of six three-bedroom two-storey houses, 31 two-bedroom two-storey houses and seven two-bedroom bungalows.