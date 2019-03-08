Next stage for roadworks at Broughton set to be announced

Have your say

Why are there roadworks at the crossroads at Broughton?

It is the next stage of public realm improvements in the village. The work is being carried out by Lancashire County Council.

Roadworks at Broughton crossroads

The improvements are part of the planning permission for James Towers Way, which opened last year and has reduced traffic through the centre of the village.

What is being done?

The work at the north side of the crossroads involves widening the pavements, natural stone paving and courtesy crossings.

What road closures are taking place?

Garstang Road has been closed in both directions from Broughton crossroads, heading north to the Broughton Inn car park entrance.

The closure was planned to be in place until Friday, March 8.

The diversionary route was via Whittingham Lane and James Towers Way.

What has Lancashire County Council said?

An LCC spokesman said: “Our work in Broughton is improving the village by adding cycle lanes, wider pavements and creating new courtesy crossings, as well as measures to reduce rat-running through the village.”

An announcement of the next stage of the work taking place in the village is expected from LCC, the highways authority, next week.

What work has been done up until now?

Work so far has taken place at the northern and southern ends of Garstang Road, and around the war memorial.

This includes a new parallel crossing for cyclists and pedestrians, to the south of Church Lane, and a new dedicated section of the Guild Wheel along Garstang Road.