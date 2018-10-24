Broughton residents back plans allowing greater control on new housing developments

Residents in Broughton have backed plans which allow them to have a greater say on prospective housing developments.

Villagers voted overwhelmingly to support the Neighbourhood Plan put forward by the Parish Council at a referendum.

Chairman of the authority, coun Pat Hastings said: “This is resounding success - a high turn out in favour of our plan.

“The final stage is to have the plan made by Preston City Council at their next meeting.

“We would like to record our thanks to all who have participated in the consultations and with the production of the plan.

“It gives the Parish Council a clear steer for the future as to what the community wants and what we need to make Broughton a thriving community once again.”

Constituents were asked: ‘Do you want Preston City Council to use the Neighbourhood Plan for Broughton in Amounderness to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?’

The yes campaign won 87 per cent of votes for the Neighbourhood Plan.

Turn out for the vote was 46.67 per cent - more than at local and national elections.