Battle cry to save much loved Preston landmark

Supporters have vowed to step up the battle to save Preston's historic Fulwood Barracks.

The future of the Grade II listed landmark was safeguarded until 2027 in an announcement from the Ministry of Defence yesterday.

The barracks, which houses the Lancashire Infantry Museum as well as being a working barracks, had been due to close in 2022 but was give a stay of execution while the MoD reviews its property portfolio.

READ MORE: Preston's army barracks wins stay of execution from Ministry of Defence

The Friends of the Museum today issued a statement welcoming the decision and vowing to fight to secure the site's long term future.

In a statement the group said: "The decision to postpone the disposal of Fulwood Barracks until 2027 is good news indeed and very welcome.

"It means that the Museum can remain in its traditional home at least until within two years of the Centenary of the opening of the Loyal North Lancashire Regimental Museum in Fulwood Barracks in 1929.

"It also means that we have a further five years in which to ensure that the Museum will continue, and we will be doing everything in our power to make sure that this happens. It remains our hope that, if possible, this will still be in Fulwood Barracks, in whatever future form that might be.

"We are grateful to everyone who has supported our campaign to ensure that the 16 Grade II listed buildings which comprise Fulwood Barracks - the biggest concentration of listed buildings in Lancashire; and the finest example of mid-Victorian military architecture left in Britain - are preserved.

"This decision, though very welcome, is a postponement, not a reprieve. Please help us to keep up the fight."