Success means expansion for Larches and Savick Boxing Academy in Ashton-on-Ribble

A boxing and sports club in Ashton-on-Ribble is looking to expand off the back of its success.

Larches and Savick Boxing Academy boasts two Commonwealth Games Gold medalists and the club is seeing increased interest in the sport.

Applicant Tom Gallagher wants to bring a single-storey extension to the building.

Planning documents state: “The club has now outgrown the existing building following on from the huge success at the Commonwealth Games where two of its members Scott Fitzgerald and Lisa Whiteside both won Gold medals.

“The club now requires more internal training space, due to more young adults wanting to better themselves and take up boxing, fitness training and attend the youth sports development classes.”

“It is proposed that the existing outside training area that is used daily be used for the proposed extension of the club and become an area that can now be used in all weather conditions.

“A first floor mezzanine will be added to the existing building to create two classrooms that will help educate local members and residents on the benefit of healthy living and sport.

“The classrooms will also be used for visiting mainstream and non-mainstream school children.”

The Larches and Savick Boxing Academy opened in 2002 and was formerly an old dilapidated community centre.