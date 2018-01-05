Plea to trace missing Preston boy

Police are asking for help in tracing a missing boy in Preston.

Oisin Mongan, 10, was last seen in Parker Street, Ashton, around 5pm on Thursday.

He is described as white, 4ft 6in and slim. He has dark brown hair, worn in a ‘topknot’ style and was wearing a grey and navy blue Adidas jacket, black tracksuit bottoms with green stripes and black trainers.

Det Insp Martin Pearson, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are conducting a number of enquiries to locate Oisin.

“We are satisfied he has not been abducted by a stranger and he is with somebody he knows. We are working to locate him as soon as possible.

“We are aware of comments on social media and would urge people not to comment unless they have information about Oisin’s whereabouts.

“If you do have any information please contact police.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0905 of January 4.