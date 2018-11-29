Another 147 homes could be on the way to Grimsargh

Planners are considering whether to grant permission for 147 new homes to be built in a Lancashire village.

Applicant Story Homes has sent Preston City Council proposals for the residential development for land off Preston Road, Grimsargh.

Documents outlining the scheme state: “Story Homes has considered and analysed the constraints and opportunities that the site presents. This has enabled a layout to be produced for a scheme of 147 units.”

Documents continue: “The proposed development includes 147 three and two-storey detached, semi-detached dwellings and apartments for open market and affordable sale – 30 per cent.”

The application site is made up of 8.05 hectares on greenfield land located on the eastern edge of Grimsargh village, approximately 7km to the north east of Preston. The principle of development has been accepted as the site has already been granted outline planning consent. The new reserved matters application is seeking approval for details including scale, appearance, layout and landscaping for the 147 homes as well as associated infrastructure.

Grimsargh Parish Council is discussing the possible build at a meeting on Thursday, December 6 at 7.30pm in Grimsargh Village Hall.